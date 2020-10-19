Gerald L. Purucker (Jerry) passed away on October 14, 2020, at UVA Hospital, Charlottesville, VA, after a long battle with cancers.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to spoil his grandchildren. Jerry spent many years serving his country that he loved. He loved to camp, fish, and enjoy times with his family and friends, and was always there to help them when needed.
He was predeceased by his parents, Glen and Martha Purucker, and a sister, Margaret Wilson (Niles, MI). He is survived by his wife, Dina, of 51 years, and two children and their spouses, Daniel Purucker and Sandra Fanzo (Purucker), and four beautiful granddaughters. He also had two brothers and four other sisters, Duane Purucker (Niles, MI) Jim Purucker (Niles, MI) , and Lois Burks (Buchanan, MI) , Beverly Tucker (Niles, MI), Linda Lee (Ocala, FL) and Judy Haney (Niles, MI).
There will be a private local, immediate family Memorial Service, including a viewing and prayers at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. This is due to COVID. He will then be cremated. A Celebration of Life Reception for Jerry will be held in late spring or early summer in Warrenton, VA, for his family, friends, and coworkers.
Donations of Flowers can be sent to Moser Funeral Home or donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will be appreciated.
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P. O. Box 98011, Washington, DC 20077-7020
