Gerald John Dunne

Gerald John Dunne

Gerald John Dunne died peacefully February 10, 2022 at his home,  with family by his side. He was born June 26, 1926 in Newfoundland, Canada to William and Violet Stevens Dunne and grew up in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn, NY.

His service in the United States Army brought him to Virginia, where he was stationed at Vint Hill Farms Station near Warrenton. It was through mutual friends at Weston in Casanova, VA that he met Kathleen Ribble Lunsford, his wife of 63 years. She preceded him in death in 2019.  He was also predeceased by brothers John “Jack” Dunne, William, “Billy” Dunne, Edward “Eddy” Dunn, Thomas “Tommy” Dunne, and a sister, Dorothy “Dottie” Gallagher. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen “Kandi” Dunne Watson, of Dunnsville, VA; his sister, Rosemary Graffeo, of New Port Richey, FL; many nieces and nephews, his granddaughter Kristen Rae Henshaw, and great grandchildren Nathaniel and Isabell Henshaw, all of Richmond, VA. He is also survived by several dedicated caregivers who watched over him like family. The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their assistance and service.

Always patient and kind, Mr. Dunne had a soft spot for all four-legged creatures, especially horses, dogs, and cats. He loved horse racing, the Redskins, Shakespeare, and classical music. A man of faith, he served on the Vestry at Christ Anglican Church in Warrenton.

His ashes will be interred at Grace Episcopal Church, Casanova at a later date in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier County SPCA. Condolences may be registered at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

