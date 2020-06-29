Gerald "Jerry" Saunier, 88, passed away on May 2, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1932 in Providence RI to Nelson and Loretta Saunier. Jerry was a USMC Veteran who served in the Korean War.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth Saunier; son Gerald "Skip" Saunier; daughters, Bonnie Chaney, Lynn Trosset; brother Ron Saunier; grandsons, Bryant Beach, Danny Trosset, Michael Trosset and six great grandchildren.
Jerry and Ruth lived and raised their family in Warrenton from 1955-1975.
A lifelong horse trainer, Jerry, trained Mainstay, the winner of the 1961 Virginia Gold Cup.
Since 1975 Jerry and family have resided in Florida.
Jerry was laid to rest on May 16 in Geneva Florida.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.