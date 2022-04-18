Gerald Eugene Kovalenko, 88, of Warrenton, VA passed away on April 14, 2022. Gerald was born on October 25, 1933, on a farm in Ruso, North Dakota. His parents John and Mary Kovalenko immigrated from Ukraine and were first generation Americans. He was raised in a devotedly Christian home and had a strong relationship with Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior which supported and sustained him throughout his entire life. He grew up on the farm and was drafted into the Army during the Korean war where he served at West Point and in Germany. He later graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked for the Army Corp of Engineers for 2 years and then the Department of Navy for 35 years until his retirement.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He married the love of his life, Martha Robideau, in August of 1959 in Moorhead, MN and they were married for almost 60 years until she passed in 2019. Gerald helped raise their 3 children Teresa Lynn, Robert Jonathan, and Jean Marie mostly in Ridgecrest, CA and then in Springfield, VA when he took a job with the Navy in 1978. When he and Martha retired in 1995, they moved to Warrenton, VA where he spent the remainder of his life attending church, volunteering in the community, and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Gerald was kind and gentle and was always willing to help either a family member or friend in need. He will be dearly missed by his family.
Gerald is survived by his children Teresa Kovalenko and Robert Kovalenko both of Warrenton, VA and daughter Jean Prater and her husband Scott of Leesburg, VA. His grandchildren Daniel Davila and fiancé Patricia Rupinen of Burke, VA, Amanda Prater-Howe and her husband Jesse of Round Hill, VA, and Zachary Prater and his wife Emily of Charlestown, WV. He also is survived by his great grandchildren Daniel Davila Jr., Hayden Prater, Audrey Howe, and Andrew Prater. He is preceded in death by his sisters Gloria Smith, Irean Ely, and Mary Kovalenko, his brothers David Kovalenko and Richard Kovalenko and his parents.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
