Georgene Judith Clark

Georgene Judith Clark

Georgene Judith Clark, age 84, a resident of Warrenton, VA passed away on September 23, 2021. Georgene was born in Chicago, Illinois to William and Helen Davis as one of 10 children. She was an Archives Clerk for The Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Virginia for many years and always an active member of her parish. Georgene was affectionately known as "Lalaka" to her grandchildren. 

 Georgene was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Curtis Clark; daughter-in-law, Betsy Clark; niece Clare Anderson; and seven siblings. She is survived by her three children, Curtis Clark, Jr. and wife, Cherry of Shenandoah, VA, David Clark of Luray, VA and Catherine Riley (Clark) and her husband, Jeff of Warrenton, VA; two sisters, Isabelle Baldwin of Chicago, IL and Yvonne Davis of Chicago, IL. Twelve grandchildren, Megan Laures and husband, Blayne, Haley Riley, Mary Lee Ferrell and husband, Daniel, John Riley, Katy Clark, Molly Riley, Douglas Riley, Michael Clark, Mason Riley, Catherine Lamarre, Anna Joynt and husband, Jonathan and Luc Lamarre and wife, Kayla. Three great-grandchildren, Madeline Laures, Caileigh and Keagan Joynt.

 A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 271 Winchester St. Warrenton, VA on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00am. A future inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. 

Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com

