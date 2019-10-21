George Wayne Knaus

George served honorably in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Border Patrol and 20 years as a Foreign Service Officer with U.S. State Department. George and Charlotte, along with their two daughters, spent many years overseas with the Foreign Service with postings in Central Africa, The Middle East and Far East, receiving several Exceptional Performance and Special Achievement Awards.
George’s passions in life were his family, his “hobby” farm, hunting, fishing and gardening. While overseas, George turned out a monthly gardening newsletter, and earned his Virginia Master Gardener’s Certification, and a contributor to the Fauquier County Extension’s monthly newsletter.
George is survived by his wife, Charlotte of Bealeton; children, Teresa Knaus Carper (Jerry) and Carla Jean Pechie (Joe); sisters, Nancy Suchy (Alan) and Candace Stearns (Doug); grandchildren; Jason S. Smith, Thomas A. Smith (Rachel), Jessica Pechie, and Blake Richardson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Knaus.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery, New Section, 502 East Street, Culpeper, VA with Rev. Brad Hales officiating.
Memorial contributions may be in George’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Found and Sons funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
