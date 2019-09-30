George Thomas Wiser, Sr., age 93, died peacefully at home Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 5 o’clock in the afternoon on what was a beautiful, sunny, blue sky with large white puffy clouds, fall day. Born at home Thursday, July 8, 1926 in Broad Run, Virginia, George was the fifth of eight children whose parents were Mary Elizabeth (Bettie) Taylor and Clarence Ennis “Nick” Wiser. Except for his naval service in the Pacific in WWII, George lived his entire life in Broad Run. In his early years, he worked in construction, as a carpenter, building numerous houses throughout Northern Virginia, working on the American Legion (Cabin John) Bridge and Metrorail in the 1970s. After retirement from construction work in 1975, George began a long friendship with his cattle partner Nick Kotz. He was steward of Nick and his wife Mary Lynn’s and their son Jack’s farm Galemont until three years ago when he reluctantly retired after 38 years of service. George felt there was no place on Earth better than Broad Run in Fauquier County. George’s family has lived in Fauquier County since its founding so he is a true Fauquier County native and patriot. His third great-grandfather, Michael Wiser, fought on the Colonial side in the Revolutionary War.
George is survived by his loving wife and companion of 54 years, Wanda Garlick Wiser, sons George Thomas Wiser, Jr., (Pamela) and Kevin Allen Hollins, daughter Dawn Garlick Ward (Victor Perez-Eger), sister Bertha Mae Nelson, five grandchildren, Kurtis Allen Hollins (Nicole), Justin Thomas Wiser (Kelsey Stewart), Kacey Amanda Hollins (Cody Quisinberry), Atticus James Ward, and William Augustus Ward and their father Robert C. Ward, and six great-grandchildren Kelci Alyvia and, Karaline Avril Hollins, Connor Dwayne and Miranda Lynn Holt, Harper Sue Quisinberry and Jackson Thomas Wiser, nieces Norma Burton, Linda Welk, Barbara Hoffman (Steve) , and nephews James Lunsford, Walter “Henne” Wiser, Ray Keith Wiser, Robert E. Nelson, and William Nelson. He is predeceased by his sisters Mollie Lunsford, Bessie Lunsford, Margaret “Bob” Gordon, Nancy Lee and brothers Walter Davenport Wiser and Raymond Wiser (Elaine) and niece Ramona Wiser.
He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Charlotte Kidd (Leo), Gayle L. Gray (Stephen), Norma Jane Murphy (Reginald), brother’s-in-law, Chester Garlick (Carolyn), James B. Garlick (Michele), Michael E. Garlick (Suzanne), many other loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Services to commemorate George’s life will be held at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186. Visitation is Sunday, September 29, 2PM-4PM and funeral is Monday, September 30 at 11AM. Interment is at Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run followed by a reception at Bethel United Methodist Church, 6903 Blantyre Rd., Warrenton Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to FRAXA Research Foundation, 10 Prince Pl #203, Newburyport, MA 01950, https://www.fraxa.org, (978)-462-1866.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.