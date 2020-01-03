George (Sam) O. Pearson II passed away on December 23, 2019. Born December 21, 1944 in Rectortown Virginia, Sam was a graduate of Marshall high school and then served in the Air Force during Vietnam. Sam married the love of his life, Susan Winfield in 1972 and settled for a short time in the Fairfax area before returning to his roots in Fauquier County in 1983.
As an HVAC contractor in and around Fauquier County, Sam was known and loved by many. He was an avid outdoorsman and animal lover and could be seen daily riding the roads with his beloved co-pilot Molly.
Sam was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, as well as both parents and brother Johnny. Sam leaves behind his son Christian of Marshall Virginia, daughter-in-law Sarah and two grandchildren, Lane and Katelyn as well as his daughter Sallie and her husband Phil Schissler of Holly Springs North Carolina.
We request anyone that would like to attend a Celebration of Sam's life, please join us at his home on Saturday January 4th, 2020 at 3:00 for a reception and time of reflection. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Middleburg Humane Society in Marshall in the name of Sam Pearson..
