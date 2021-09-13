George Lawrence Sutton, 74, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away on August 28th after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
On July 10th, 1947, George was born to Thomas Allen Sutton Sr. and Ruby Edna Sutton in Cheverly, MD, the youngest of three boys. He attended Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD, where he found a passion for Track and lettered in his sophomore year. George loved to run relays and sprints and competed in Track until he graduated in 1965.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966, where he served as a Meteorologist at several posts, including the US Naval Station in Argentina, Newfoundland. After his Honorable discharge in 1970, he went on to work for the United States Postal Service. During this time, George attended the University of Maryland and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1978.
After graduation, he continued his career with the federal government working for the US Department of Agriculture in the Soil and Water Conservation Service for 24 years. In 2005 George retired from federal service after 40 years. He then spent the final 13 years of his career working for the Virginia Outdoors Foundation in protected open-space easement stewardship before retiring in 2017.
George had many passions in life. He was a car enthusiast and had a special love for Corvettes. George also had a lifelong passion for music, especially Bob Dylan, and a love of nature and all things outdoors. He spent much of his free time fly fishing, snow skiing, hiking, traveling, cooking, playing tennis, attending concerts, drinking microbrews, and spending time with family and friends.
George is predeceased by parents Thomas Sr. and Ruby Sutton and brother Gary Sutton. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Janice S. Sutton, his children from a prior marriage, daughter Laura Sutton Biggers; her husband Jon Biggers and their children Andy and Hope, and his son Timothy Dylan Sutton; his wife Gretchen Sutton and their son Kaiden as well as his brother Thomas Sutton Jr. and his wife Linda, brother-in-law Ed Somerville, and sister-in-law Lori Nicholson and her husband Greg, along with many beloved cousins, nephews, and a niece.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 10001 Nokesville Road, Manassas. A Celebration of George’s Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with inurnment taking place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George’s name to any of the following organizations: The Nature Conservancy (www.preserve.nature.org), The Friends of Patuxent Wildlife Research Center (www.friendsofpatuxent.org), or Capital Caring Health Hospice, C/O the Adler Center for Caring, 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, VA 20105 (www.capitalcaring.org)
