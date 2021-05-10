George Hamilton Tapscott, 82, of Clinton, MD, passed May 2, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1939.
George is survived by his wife, Donna Taylor; four daughters: Gina T. (Jon) Cooper of Clinton, MD, Geneen T. (Norm) Delarosa of Charles County, MD, Kenera Mena of Mont Clare, PA, Kasha Taylor of Ruther Glen, VA; two sons: Keith R. (Gabrielle) Tapscott of Herndon, VA, James Tchabo of Chicago, IL; two sisters: Constance T. Brooks of Warrenton, VA, Helena T. (William) Carter of Warrenton, VA; and a brother, Charles W. (Daleria) Tapscott of NC; 17 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 11am until 12 pm, with funeral services starting at 12pm at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, Virginia, 20187.
Dr. Decker H. Tapscott Sr. will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Warrenton Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
