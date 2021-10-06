George E. Coppage Jr., 79 of Midland, passed away at his home on Tuesday September 28, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
George, also known as “Buddy” by his family, was born and initially raised in Washington, VA until they moved to the Warrenton area where he would eventually meet the love of his life and live out his remaining years.
He served in the Army National Guard during his early adulthood. He was an avid history buff and loved to share his knowledge. He was a highly skilled and successful tradesman, learning the plumbing trade in his twenties, becoming a master plumber and eventually owning his own business, George’s Plumbing, for more than 40 years. He took great pride in his work and customer satisfaction. When not working, he enjoyed time with his family, friends and grandpups, long drives through the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, metal detecting and vacations in the Outer Banks.
George was preceded in death by his parents; George E. Coppage, Sr., and Ada Mae Coppage, sisters; Elva Roberts and Beatrice Anderson.
He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Georgia L. Coppage; two children, son Glenn E. Coppage and his wife Teri of Culpeper; daughter, Sandra Frazier and her husband Michael of Bluffton, SC; sister, Doris Gregg and her husband Carroll of Warrenton and brother, Gary Coppage and his wife Diane of Luray; two grandchildren, Tara Coppage of Charleston, SC, and Glenn “Chris” Coppage of Kingsport, TN, along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in his name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Fauquier SPCA, P.O. Box 733 Warrenton, VA 20188-0733. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
