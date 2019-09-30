George Douglas Jenkins, Jr., 81, of Lexington died Friday September 27, 2019 at his home. Born, August 15, 1938 in Fauquier County a son of the late George Douglas Jenkins, Sr. and Mildred Lee Edwards Jenkins.
George retired as a distributor of the Washington Post.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years Iris K. Jenkins, three sons William L. Jenkins of Rockingham VA, Brian E. Jenkins of Front Royal, VA, and Robert L. Jenkins of Bristow VA, one sister Betty Taylor of Warrenton VA, brothers Harry Jenkins of FL, Kenny Jenkins of Warrenton, VA, nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 2 pm Thursday October 3, 2019 at Union View Advent Christian Church with Rev. Robert Daniel officiating. Friends may gather with the family for one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.