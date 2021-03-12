George Carroll Jenkins, 86 of Culpeper, VA passed away on March 10, 2021 at Novant Health UVA Medical Center in Culpeper.
Mr. Jenkins was born on July 12, 1934 in Sumter County, Alabama a son of the late George Luther and Nellie Cummings Jenkins and was the last of their seven children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Riley Jenkins.
George began his service in the U. S. Army which brought him at age 18 to Vint Hill Farms Station near Warrenton where he met his wife. He went on to serve in the Army National Guard. He retired from Atlantic Research and from the former A & P and SuperFresh Grocery Stores in Warrenton. He was a member of Warrenton United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Pam and Tom Gallagher, Warrenton, Jan and Jeff Miller and Valerie and Jim Miller all of Jeffersonton; six grandchildren, Patrick Gallagher, Rachel (Ryan) Litz, Bradley (Tory) Miller, Molly (Byron) Jones, Connor and Ethan Miller; and three great grandchildren, Bentley, Taylor and Wyatt Litz.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 15 from 5-7 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 16 at 11:00 AM at Culpeper National Cemetery, (New Section). Social distancing and facial coverings will be required at both times.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
