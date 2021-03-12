You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

George Carroll Jenkins

  • 0
George Carroll Jenkins

George Carroll Jenkins, 86 of Culpeper, VA passed away on March 10, 2021 at Novant Health UVA Medical Center in Culpeper. 

Mr. Jenkins was born on July 12, 1934 in Sumter County, Alabama a son of the late George Luther and Nellie Cummings Jenkins and was the last of their seven children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Riley Jenkins. 

George began his service in the U. S. Army which brought him at age 18 to Vint Hill Farms Station near Warrenton where he met his wife. He went on to serve in the Army National Guard. He retired from Atlantic Research and from the former A & P and SuperFresh Grocery Stores in Warrenton. He was a member of Warrenton United Methodist Church. 

He is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Pam and Tom Gallagher, Warrenton, Jan and Jeff Miller and Valerie and Jim Miller all of Jeffersonton; six grandchildren, Patrick Gallagher, Rachel (Ryan) Litz, Bradley (Tory) Miller, Molly (Byron) Jones, Connor and Ethan Miller; and three great grandchildren, Bentley, Taylor and Wyatt Litz. 

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 15 from 5-7 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 16 at 11:00 AM at Culpeper National Cemetery, (New Section). Social distancing and facial coverings will be required at both times. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. 

Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.