Geneva "Jean" Randolph, age 78, a resident of Amissville, VA, graduated to glory on September 25, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton, VA. She worked for Fauquier County for many years as a driver, working with challenged teens. She was a long-time member of Trinity Baptist Church in Warrenton, VA & faithfully served her Lord as the Nursery Directory for 25 years. Predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, Thomas Lee Randolph; Survived by three children, Tina LaSasso (Burrell Brock III) of Raleigh, NC, Tammy Hockensmith (Mark) of Amissville, VA and Toni Randolph of Fairfax, VA; two grandchildren, Jeremy LaSasso (Marie) Warrenton, VA and Matt LaSasso of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren, Kailee LaSasso, Levi Herrington and Leia LaSasso.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA 20187. (Masks will be required). In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Trinity Baptist Church (Missions Fund). Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com
