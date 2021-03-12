Gene S. Quick, age 81, of Warrenton, Virginia passed peacefully at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on Sunday, March 7th, 2021. She was born in Norfolk, VA on October 10th, 1939, daughter of the late Joseph & Mary Jo Shackelford.
Gene was a dental assistant for many years. Her greatest joy was being a devoted and loving grandmother to her four granddaughters.
Gene is survived by two children, Larry Quick & his wife, Jenny of Warrenton, VA and Teresa Adnan & her husband, Kemal of Ashburn, VA; a sister, Page Kell & her husband, Steven of Silver Spring, MD; and four granddaughters, Emmie Dean & her husband, Josh, Kelly Quick, Hannah Adnan and Karis Adnan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lou Melson.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 12 to 1 pm on Friday, March 12th, 2021, followed by a funeral service in the Moser Chapel. Interment at Little Georgetown cemetery in Broad Run, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier County SPCA.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
