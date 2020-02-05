Gene Mitchell Gibson was born Washington, D. C. July 13, 1940 to Mitchell & Janie Gibson. In 1961, he graduated from William C. Taylor High School in Warrenton, Virginia. As a young man, Gene joined the Army and rose throughout the ranks to become a First Lieutenant Officer. He served in Vietnam, for which he earned two Bronze Star Medals. Gene was a licensed Real Estate Broker and restaurateur in Seattle, Washington where he lived for many years. He loved singing in musical groups and being a band leader. He continued to sing until his health no longer permitted him to do so. Gene transitioned from this life on January 13, 2020 at the Linden Grove Health Care Center in Puyallup, Washington.
Gene leaves to mourn his loss, one son, Christopher Gibson of Waldorf, Maryland one brother & sister-in-law Jesse & Peggy Gibson of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; two sisters, Donna Hawkins of Warrenton, Virginia. and Paulette Steward of Dumfries, Virginia; and 5 grandsons. Also many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service and internment were held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Washington.
