Gaynor Payne Falls of Fauquier County passed away peacefully on Monday, October 31st at home, following a brave struggle with cancer.
She was born December 2, 1949, in Fauquier County to the late Francis H Payne and Garnet Brady Payne. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Eugene Falls; daughter, Tamatha “Tammy” Falls; and brother, Francis “Frank” Payne. She is survived by her son, Jeremy Falls and wife Crystal; daughter, Cheryl Falls; 5 grandchildren; and her brothers, David Payne and Henry Payne.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Midland, Virginia. Internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, Virginia. 22728 or to Fauquier Cops For Children, 78 West Lee Street, Warrenton, Virginia, 20186. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.