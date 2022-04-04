Gary Wayne Foley, age 74, passed on Friday, March 25, 2022. Gary was born on May 10, 1947 in Washington, D.C., son of the late Aline R. Foley and Willis Ashley Foley. He is survived by his loving daughter, Mary-Elizabeth Roesch and her husband, Steven of Gainesville, VA; and his two cherished grandchildren, Annemarie and Ryan. Gary is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Wilson Foley, and his brother, Willis Ashley Foley Jr. A native of Northern Virginia with roots in Manassas, Nokesville, and Gainesville, Gary graduated from Osborne High School in 1965. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University for two years before being drafted into the Vietnam War. Gary served in the United States Army from July 11, 1966 until July 10, 1968. He was in the Binh Duong Province of Vietnam from February 1967 until February 1968 (Troop C, 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry). Gary was a tank operator who received a Purple Heart Award, an Army Commendation Medal, and a Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces. Gary was an avid motor enthusiast and a skilled custom home builder and renovator. He worked in the automotive industry for 35 years, managing major organizations and mentoring numerous automative salesmen. He served as the Vice President of Sales for a commercial construction division in Manassas for nearly 20 years before retiring to North Carolina. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 8th at 10:30 am at Sudley United Methodist Church, 5308 Sudley Road, Manassas, Virginia 20109. Interment will be private.
