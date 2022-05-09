Gary L. Allison “Red”, 45, of Marshall, VA passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 30, 2022. We believe he was immediately greeted at the pearly gates by our beloved Grandma of which he called “Ma”, where we are sure she asked if she could fix him something to eat.
Gary was genuine to a fault and had a fantastic sense of humor. His laugh was truly infectious. If he loved you, then you knew it. He would often go out of his way to do things for the people that he loved, and we knew that he always had our backs. If he didn’t like you, then you also knew it and he probably offered to have you “come up the mountain to square up”. We never encouraged anyone to take him up on that offer. He unapologetically lived his life and that is one of the things we loved most about him.
Graduating from the school of hard knocks did not hold Gary back. He was a highly skilled carpenter and jack of all trades his entire life. He took pride in his work and there was not much he couldn’t do. Very few worked as hard as he did.
Gary loved hunting, fishing, all of his animals (we are willing to sell the snakes) and the Washington Redskins (we don’t know why). He also loved his sons Gary Lee and Craig so very much, even when they all would take turns trying to find out who had the hardest head. He was proud of the “stand-up” men that they are turning out to be.
Gary is survived by his two sons Gary Lee Lawrence and Craig Allison. His mother Thelma Allison and father Ronnie Dawson. His brother Eric Dawson and sisters Linsey Herrick and Elizabeth Hey, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Moser Funeral Home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 4-6pm. The family will also be hosting A Celebration of Life Service that will take place at the Marshall Ruritan Club on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 5pm.
