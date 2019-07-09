Garry A. Sutphin, 55 of The Plains passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at Novant Prince William Hospital.
Garry, known as “Scoop” by his co-workers, worked as a heavy equipment operator for the William A. Hazel Construction Company for over 25 years. He was an avid musician who loved playing drums and drinking coffee.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Aldrich H. and Eleanor L. Sutphin.
He is survived by his three children; Mik A. Sutphin of Warrenton, Jake L. and his wife Laura Sutphin of Upperville and Alexis (Lexi) Paige Sutphin of The Plains; one sister, three brothers and three grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held starting at 12 noon Saturday July 13, 2019 at the John Barton Payne Building, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences may be expressed to Garry’s family at moserfuneralhome.com
