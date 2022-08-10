Garland Keith Dillard, 91, of Heathsville, Virginia passed away August 9, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Edith Virginia Dillard; two sons, Charles Dillard (Angela) and Dana Dillard; 10 grandchildren, Garland, Kristy, Geoffrey, Gary, Gabe, Ben, Amber, Andrea, Rachel and Lauren and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Gerald and Gary Dillard and 11 siblings.
He was in the Army for 22 years and served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After his service in the military, he retired from IBM. Mr. Dillard was also a Masonic Brother for over 50 years.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August, 17, 2022 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
