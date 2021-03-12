Galen Lee Barefoot, 72 of Warrenton, VA passed away from COVID-19 on March 9, 2021 at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. He was born on July 6, 1948 in Bedford, PA to Ivan Barefoot and Betty Smith Barefoot.
Galen is survived by his children, Scott Barefoot of Warrenton, VA, Nicole Goepper (Chris), of Linden, VA, CPT Christopher Barefoot, USA (Taryn) of DuPont, WA, Megan Sim (Chris) of Frederick, MD and grandchildren, Josephine, Martine, Evangeline, Adelaide, Calvin, and Charlotte. Also left to cherish his memory is his brother, Kevin Barefoot (Clare Ann) of PA.
Galen was a devout servant to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. He loved spreading the Good News of the Gospel to all. He also lived by the Word and was a very generous and giving person who always wanted to help others. He was very patriotic and had a deep love for his country.
He was passionate about aerospace engineering and obtained his Master’s Degree in the field from Penn State University. He then served 35 years as a civil servant for the federal government at the US Patent and Trademark Office as a patent examiner in the aerospace department. His enthusiasm for aircraft continued into retirement where you could usually find him watching planes take off and land at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport. Woodworking was also a lifelong passion for Galen as he not only made ornate furniture for family and friends, but he built his last house himself.
Spending time with his children and grandchildren, however, was where he most loved spending his time. From the beach where he would build amazingly ornate sand sculptures and forts to amusement parks where he would ride every ride himself that the kids were willing to ride, “Papi” as his grandchildren knew him, loved a good adventure. With little things like sharing a banana split or exploring a new park, he spread much joy to his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Galen’s friends with whom he enjoyed many hours of companionship and who provided him with a network of caring people late in retirement.
A memorial service to honor Galen’s life will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church 9748 Copeland Drive Manassas, VA 20109 at 1pm. Due to COVID restrictions there will be a private gathering following the service for the family to spread Galen’s ashes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to: The Flying Circus 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton, Virginia 22712
