|Gail P. Gouldthorpe Kendrick, 77, of New Salisbury, formerly of Midland, Virginia, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home near New Salisbury. She was born March 28, 1943, in Midland, Virginia, to the late Samuel Gouldthorpe, Sr. and Edith James Gouldthorpe. She worked as a home health caregiver, was a former bus and truck driver, was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Midland, and she loved her dogs and horses.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Samuel Gouldthorpe, Jr. and Jackie Gouldthorpe; and her sister, Kathleen Butler.
Survivors include her sons, Kevin Ramey (Rhonda) of Sperryville, Virginia and Jamie Kendrick (Lesley) of Leavenworth, Indiana; her daughters, Stephanie Butler (Greg) of Midland and April Kendrick of New Salisbury; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church in Midland.
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
