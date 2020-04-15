Gail Miller (Sell) passed away peacefully in her home on April 13, 2020 in Midland, VA at the age of 80.
Gail was born on September 30, 1939, in Hambleton, WV, to Julius and Virgie Sell. She married John Miller in 1957. The two settled in Warrenton, VA. In her younger years, she was active with The Scouts. As a leader, she became a mentor to many youth. With her love for gardening, flowers, and nature, it is no surprise she spent her spare time clearing paths on the Appalachian Trail where she enjoyed reading log entries left in cabins by hikers whenever she took a break from blazing trees. In her adult years, Gail worked at Central Elementary where she retired as a teacher’s aide. She was active and dedicated to her group of retired teachers which met for monthly luncheons.
Gail is preceded in death by both her parents, husband John, and two siblings. She is survived by her three children John Miller, Sherry Baker, and Laura Williamson who remember her as a kind, gentle, patient and driven mother who always encouraged them to pursue their goals. She is remembered by her niece Cindy Burke, four grandchildren Shayne Dinkle, Aaron Taylor, Dora Maines, Austin Taylor, and her ten great grandchildren- all of whom she spoke of often and deeply loved.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time, all will be welcome to attend and celebrate Gail’s life at that time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations on behalf of Gail Miller to Laura Williamson at 6765 Schoolhouse Rd, Bealeton, VA 22712. Condolences can be sent to Gail’s Facebook page. The family would like to thank Hope Center and Heartland Hospice for their care and dedication.
