Gail Ann Winter, 68, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, passed away November 19, 2021, in Westerville, Ohio.
Born December 29, 1952, Gail was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ruth Winter (Roney). Gail leaves behind a deeply grieving family – son Joshua Winter (Eva-Marie), daughters Victoria Winter, Katerina Winter, and Julia Winter Trutt (William), her father Reverend John Richard Winter, eight beloved grandchildren, four siblings, and countless family and friends.
Persons wishing to donate in her memory may consider the following charities selected by Gail: Doctors Without Borders, Fauquier FISH (For Immediate Sympathetic Help), Culpeper Food Closet, or WARM (Westerville Area Resource Ministry).
A memorial service is planned for March 12, 2022 at the Warrenton Presbyterian Church.
