Fredrik Clay Forsberg passed away suddenly on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1961 in Norfolk, VA to Bruce Koolage Forsberg and the late Fredrik Hall Forsberg. He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Margaret "Meg" White Forsberg, his mother, Bruce, and his two sisters, Stuart McClintic (Will) and Elizabeth Wadman (David). He is also survived by four nieces, three nephews, two great nieces and one great nephew.
Clay was the son-in-law of Anne Slater Coyner and Arthur Gray Coyner. He also was the brother-in-law to Christian Bedford Coyner (Laura).
Clay attended Norfolk Collegiate School and graduated from Blue Ridge School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Elon University. Clay worked in sales for MobilityWorks. He took pride in helping the disabled community maintain an independent and active lifestyle.
Clay was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and their two dogs, going to the beach and watching the sunset. He loved live music and was an avid sports fan. He lit up a room with his infectious smile and charismatic personality. Clay never met a stranger. He was blessed with an abundance of good friends. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1009 W. Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA 23507. Arrangements are by H.D. Oliver.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.