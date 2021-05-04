Frederick N. Baker Jr., 92 of Warrenton, passed away Sunday May 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Frederick served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 until 1957 on the USS Midway during the Korean War. After receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Frederick worked as a Communications Specialist with the Federal Government until he retired.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doloris of New Baltimore and his daughter Cynthia J. Baker of Linden.
The family will receive friends Thursday May 6, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 6903 Blantyre Road, Warrenton from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service. Burial will follow in Bright View Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to Frederick's family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
