Frederick Joseph Lozon, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Bealeton, VA on November 21, 2021.
He was born June 19, 1944 in Detroit, MI to the late Carl F. Lozon II and Mary Frances Longo Lozon.
He is survived by his daughter Heather Dodge (Douglas), his brother Carl F. Lozon III (Marilyn), sisters Carol Jean Poulin and Constance Munro, significant other Julie Howard, former wife and Heather’s mother Barbara “Bobbie” Fagga, very special close friends Joe & Sunday Arnold and Sue & Adel Wahdan, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Yvonne Poulin.
If cats have 9 lives, then Fred had at least 12 and lived every one of them to the absolute fullest. He was happiest building motorcycles in his dining room, dismantling and rebuilding all manner of vehicles in his garage, at the racetrack with friends, on runs with his brothers in the Superhogs Motorcycle Club, and regaling anyone who would listen with his crazy fun stories. At various points in his life he was an ironworker, a master welder and pipefitter, and race car builder. He was very proud of his ironwork on some of the country’s most iconic buildings such as the original World Trade Center in New York, John Hancock building in Chicago, several buildings in Baton Rouge, LA, and many landmarks in and around Burlington, VT to name just a few.
Fred never met a stranger. He had friends from all walks of life, from senators and professors to fellow welders and “grease monkeys” (as he liked to call himself). He could sit at the counter in a diner and make an instant friend over a bottomless cup of coffee. He inspired and counseled many people to follow their passions and to live their lives to the fullest. Fred greeted the world with an open heart, generous spirit, insatiable curiosity, and broad smile. He is deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the good fortune to meet him.
Celebrations of Fred’s life will be planned for Spring 2022 in both Virginia and Vermont. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), PO Box 277, Montpelier, VT 05601
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.