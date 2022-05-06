Frederick F. Figall, 79, of Culpeper, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at his home. He was born April 15, 1943 in New York to the late Steve and Evelyn Figall.
Frederick was a talented photographer, who won many awards, and continued to take photos in nature even after his retirement. A God fearing man, he was a good husband and father, an animal lover, and was kind to all people. Frederick collected fountain pens and watches. He enjoyed antique shopping and going to car shows, and particularly liked British cars.
Frederick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary “Betty” Figall; two daughters, Maija Kraber and Leena Craig (Steve); one stepdaughter, Lisa Puffenberger (Brian); and three grandchildren, Austin, Amanda, and Emily.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one half brother, Gary Grimsley. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
