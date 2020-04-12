Freddie Timothy Cotton (“Tim”)

Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.