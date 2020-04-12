Freddie Timothy Cotton (“Tim”) passed on April 5, 2020 from complications due to dementia. He & his wife Cynthia were President & Vice President of Grace Note Productions, a local Jazz organization that produced Jazz concerts in the area for the last 5 years.
Tim was a former host of 2 different radio programs at listener supported radio at 89.3 WPFW-FM in Washington, DC from 1981-1985.
Tim was a retired DC Police Officer of over 20 years, 2 of which were spent as the trumpet player for the Department’s R&B band called “The Side By Side Band.” He also led a 2-time award winning Police Explorer Post in Washington DC’s 7th District.
He was an avid Jazz collector for 45 years and was close friends to several dozen renowned Jazz musicians.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 35 years, Cynthia along with 2 sons: Dorian, Terrance and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service is being planned after public restrictions are lifted.
