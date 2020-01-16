Fred Korich

, 85, of Goldvein, passed away just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Korich was born on August 12, 1934 to parents Frank and Elizabeth Korich of W.Va. He joined the Navy in 1951 and served until 1953 on the USS Salem. For his service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. After leaving the Navy Mr. Korich worked as a plumber for Local 5 until his retirement in 1996.
Mr. Korich spent the years after his retirement life happily hand building up his home in Goldvein and enjoying his time with his wife, family, friends and several well-loved dogs and cats. He was a handyman who was always happy to help neighbors and friends with his expertise.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Barbara Faircloth Korich; his four children and their families, his son, Frederick Korich and Debora and three daughters, Lynn Korich and Robert Kondratenko, Sheryl Dellinger and Nick Dellinger and Sharon Korich and Robin Dawson. Also surviving are grandchildren Lauren Malato and Robert Malato, Amyee Korich and Charles Rogers, and Michael Norris.
A service will be held at noon on Monday, January 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fauquier SPCA, PO Box 733, Warrenton VA, 20188.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
