Franklin Eugene Smith went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM at home with his wife and family.
Franklin was born in Warrenton, VA on September 4, 1942 to Willie “Daddy too-tall Smith” and Rita Roy Smith, and was the tenth of thirteen children. He was preceded in death by these siblings, Charles Smith, William Smith, Betty Smith, James Smith, Leonard Smith and Ida Simms.
He attended Rosenwald Elementary School from first through sixth grades, continuing his education at W. C. Taylor playing football and basketball until leaving to go to a hospital in Richmond, Va. He worked after that at several different places including Frost Diner. Later her got a job at Gian Food where he worked as a faithful servant for 36 years.
Frank and Edmonia were married on August 25, 1990, the first couple to be married by Rev. Leonard Morton. He loved his family and did whatever he could to help them. Frank helped to raise two Godchildren, Kim and Jeffery Washington.
Frank was baptized on August 29, 1990 at First Baptist Church by Rev. J. E. Penn and was a faithful usher there. He loved to work outside his home and at his church, keeping a beautiful yard and home and he worked patiently to keep it that way.
Quoting his wife, “He loved to dance! He loved me, Edmonia (Bug) and my children- his four stepchildren. Frank was so soft-spoken, but let you know when he was around. I couldn’t have had a more wonderful man in my life.”
He leaves to mourn his wife of 32 years, Edmonia; stepchildren, Marsha, Paula, Claybourne and Frank Brooks; sisters Harriett (Ernest) Benimon, Joan Williams, Paul (Linda) Smith, Rita Marshall, Dorothy Marshall and Bernard (Valerie) Smith; a sister-in-law, Paulette Smith; twelve grandchildren, eight breat grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 6 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 12 Noon at First Baptist Church, Warrenton. Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery.
