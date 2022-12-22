Franklin Eugene Smith, 80 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Dec. 18, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at presstime. Please call Moser Funeral Home for further information at (540)347-3431 (www.moserfuneralhome.com
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 2:00 pm
