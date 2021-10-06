Frank Talmadge Marks went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 3, 2021. He was born in Hoke County, North Carolina, and grew up working the family farm with is seven siblings. Frank was always a worker – while still in high school, he drove the school bus that would transport his siblings to and from school.
After graduating high school, he honorably served his country by joining the United States Air Force where he made liquid oxygen for pilots. Following his term in the USAF, he worked as a diesel mechanic for a number years before joining his brothers in the family flooring business, where he worked until his retirement in 2005.
When not working, Frank always kept himself busy by playing the part of “Mr. Gardener” or “Mr. Fix-it” – there wasn’t anything he couldn’t grow and/or wouldn’t fix. He also had a genuine love for hunting and fishing and was always up for another fishing trip. Much of his time was spent with immediate and extended family members at the family’s “river house” where he enjoyed boating, scuba diving, catching croaker, striped bass (rockfish), and Spanish mackerel, just to name a few.
In December 1966, Frank married Linda Meadows and they remained married until his passing. Frank and Linda lived in Manassas Park, VA, for nearly 20 years before moving to Midland, VA in 1988.
His enormous love for his family – for his girls – was always obvious. He is survived by his wife, Linda and their three daughters: Robin Burgess and husband Ronald; Tracey Marks; and Jamie Dyson and husband Jason, all of Culpeper, VA. He has four grandchildren: Harleigh Childress and husband Cody, Travis Burgess and fiancé Brittany Rininger, Emily Dyson, and Tyler Dyson; and two great-grandchildren – Reagan Burgess and Easton Childress. He also has one sister, Judy Lucas; two brothers Lee Marks and Gary Marks, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, James Laster and Betty Riggsbee Marks; one sister, Sarah Gilchrist; and three brothers, Thomas Marks, John “Chip” Marks, and Robert Marks.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021, where a funeral service will take place at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Interment will follow at at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Avenue, Culpeper, VA at 1 PM, with military honors provided by VFW Post 2524.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Autism Society of America in honor of Easton Childress.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.