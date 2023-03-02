Frank Sisk, age 89, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully on Monday, February 27th, 2023, at Fauquier Hospital. He was born on January 1st, 1934, in Culpeper, Virginia, son of the late, Howell F. Sisk, Sr. and Elizabeth B. Sisk.
Frank served in the US Army and spent most of his career as a government security guard at the Warrenton Training Center. A true jack-of-all-trades, Frank not only built his family’s house in Rixeyville, Virginia but was well known for his auto mechanic skills. When not turning a wrench, Frank filled his spare time with family camping trips. An avid fan of bluegrass music, Frank also enjoyed picking his banjo.
Frank is survived by his two sons, Kenneth Sisk & his wife, Debbie of Ruckersville, VA and Curtis Sisk & his wife, Leslie of Chesterfield, VA; and three grandsons, Ryan Sisk & his wife, Emma, Andrew Sisk and Griffin Sisk, all of Richmond, VA.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Curtis Sisk.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10th, 2023, at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, VA 22724 from 10:30 until the time of service at 11 am. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Rixeyville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jeffersonton Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
