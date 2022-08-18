Frank Revell Thompson of Midland, Virginia passed away at his home on August 16, 2022 at the age of 96. He was born on July 8, 1926 in Washington, D.C. , the son of the late Captain Keith Thompson and Elizabeth Revell Thompson. He was predeceased in death by his brother, Keith Thompson, his former wife Mary Warren, his son Warren Thompson and his companion, Susie Watson. He is survived by his children Revell Proferes (Robert), Janey Thompson, Dana Thompson (Terry Sharp), Carole Thompson and Kathryn Thompson. Additional survivors include eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Frank graduated from Washington and Lee High School in Arlington, Va. and received his Mechanical Engineering degree from George Washington University, Washington, D.C. He was the owner and founder of Warner Commercial Corporation. He was a co-owner and founder of Warner Mechanical Corporation and Warner, Thompson and Conner Corporation (WT&C). These mechanical engineering companies were instrumental in the development and construction of office and residential high-rise buildings throughout the metropolitan D.C. area. Additionally, he served on the Board of Directors of Clarendon Bank and Trust, Arlington, Va.
Frank was dedicated to his family. His children were his pride and joy. He shared his love of adventure, nature and wildlife throughout his life. He took his family on monthly trips to the National Zoo when they were young. This evolved into trips to Africa when they were adults. He loved riding motorcycles and toured Europe on his BMW. He enjoyed fishing and took his children on deep sea fishing trips which often resulted in catches of marlin, tuna and wahoo.
Frank also had a lifetime affinity for aviation. He built and flew model airplanes throughout his life and hosted competitive model airplane events on his property. He flew hot air balloons as well as fixed wing, stunt aircraft. His passion for flying knew few bounds. He was a respected member of the aviation community.
Frank lived a full life. He had a very generous nature and shared his passions and opinions with those he knew. His quick wit made him fun to be around. He will be missed and long remembered by his family and all who knew him.
A celebration of his life will be held on September 10, 2022 at 11:00a.m. at his home in Midland, Va. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
