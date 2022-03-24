Frank J. Schmid entered the kingdom of God on March 21,2022.
He was born in Milwaukee, WI February 8,1931 to the late Josef and Marie Heitzer Schmid.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 50+ years, Elfie, 2 daughters Margie (Jon) of Florida, and Elisabeth, of Puerto Rico, niece Martina, whom he raised, 2 grandchildren, Nicole and Brant, and 2 beloved great-
grand children, Kaylee and Kamdyn, (Little Johnny) the love of his life, all of West Virginia, and several nieces and nephews in Germany.
After proudly serving in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, he worked for the US Government as
a Civil Engineer and Facilities Manager. Upon retiring he enjoyed his golden years with his family, tackling multiple home improvement projects, baking German bread and holiday cookies, and working in his woods. For 25 years he enjoyed his annual Octoberfest with family and friends.
His second great love was music, he sang in various local choirs, played the accordion and piano. He
was a perfect role model for all the children he raised. He will be sorely missed but always remembered with joy.
A funeral will take place at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 6194 Dumfries Rd., Warrenton, VA, 20187 on Friday March 25, 2022 at 11 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow until 1:30 pm. Interment will then take place at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Rd, Jeffersonton, VA, 22724.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to People Helping People of Fauquier County, P.O. Box 3108, Warrenton, VA 20188
