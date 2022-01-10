Francis Lerone Jones, 70 of Remington, VA passed away on Jan. 1, 2022 at his home.
He was born on April 11, 1951 a son of the late Edith Ann Jones.
Mr. Jones worked as an automobile mechanic.
He is survived by an adopted sister, Betty Long-Morton (Lawrence) of Manassas, VA; a nephews, DeShawn Long and many friends including Steve Szabolscky, Phil Schade and Joe (Pie) Tanner.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 3:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
