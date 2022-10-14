Francis Jack Weeks

, age 76, of Boston, Virginia passed away at his home October 12, 2022. Jack was born on September 22, 1946 in The Plains, Virginia to Anderson R. Weeks and Paige Elizabeth Anderson Weeks. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 23 years and was a Vietnam Veteran.
Jack was a member of the American Legion Post 157, Madison, Virginia, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 752, Culpeper, Virginia and the Randy Carter Chapter of the Float Fishermen of Virginia, Remington, Virginia.
Surviving Jack is his wife of 43 years, Greta Yvonne Teets Weeks of Boston, Virginia; his two sons, Clinton Weeks (Christa), Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Anderson “Andy” Weeks (Carla), Culpeper, Virginia and his daughter, Kristie Ward (Brandon), Purcellville, Virginia. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Arya Ward and Ella Weeks, one step-granddaughter, Kathleen Weeks, two brothers, William Weeks and Delbert Weeks and one sister Dianna Gregg.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Weeks and Allen Weeks, and one sister, Elizabeth Leckey.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Hwy., Culpeper, Virginia with Pastor Jeff Light officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time and are invited to the reception following the funeral service.
Interment will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.in the Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, Virginia with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack’s memory to Novum Baptist Church, 1629 Novum Church Road, Reva, Virginia 22735.
Fond memories of Jack and condolences may be offered to the Weeks family through Clore-English.com. The Weeks family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.