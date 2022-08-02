Francis Effingham Laimbeer III
1929-2022
On Thursday, July 28 2022, at 2:20 PM, Francis Effingham Laimbeer III (“Frank”) passed away peacefully in his bed, with his harmonica in his breast pocket and loving family members by his side. Frank was born on May 13, 1929 in Mineola, Long Island, New York, the son of Francis Effingham Laimbeer, Jr, and Eleanor Hains Laimbeer. Frank received his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his Masters Degree in Education from The State University of New York in Geneseo, New York. Frank was a United States Army veteran, serving as a Sergeant during the time of The Korean War. Throughout his 93 years Frank lived in many locations, but he always considered Geneseo, New York and Warrenton, Virginia his true homes.
A skilled horseman in many disciplines of equestrian sports, Frank had countless wins steeplechasing on his favorite horse Rusty Charlie. While attending Cornell University Frank played on their collegiate polo team, winning a national championship in his sophomore year. A successful three day event rider and an avid foxhunter, Frank passed along his passion for horse sports to all of his children and grandchildren. Frank was a proud member of the Genesee Valley Hunt of Geneseo, New York for over twenty years and then spent the remainder of his foxhunting career as a member of The Warrenton Hunt in Warrenton, Virginia, serving as Joint Master from 1986 to 1996.
Frank spent his life teaching Mathematics, but when asked what he taught, he would always reply, with an impish smile on his face, “I teach kids”! Passionate about teaching, Frank was always willing to help a struggling student improve and advanced students excel. He was an effective teacher, finding ways to make difficult concepts clear and understandable, but his true magic was his ability to connect with his students on a personal level. Frank taught at The Harley School in Rochester, New York from 1959 to
1981, The Wakefield School in Flint Hill, Virginia from 1981 to 1990 and continued tutoring students in Mathematics well into his 80’s.
Frank was a devoted family man, both to his wife Rosemary, to whom he was married for over fifty years, and to his four children and six grandchildren. Outgoing, honest, funny, and personable, Frank was happiest when he was helping others. Respected as a father, a family patriarch, a loyal friend to many, and a sensitive and caring man with a hearty and infectious laugh, it was almost impossible to be unhappy when in his presence.
Frank lost his cherished wife Rosemary to cancer in 2005. Frank is survived by his half brother Richard Fownes; and his children, William Hains Laimbeer, Richard Howard Laimbeer, Sara Laimbeer Hogan, and Daphrie Laimbeer van der Woude as well as his grandchildren, Francis Parker Effingham Laimbeer, Margot Emeline Laimbeer, Eliza van der Woude, Edward Gerard Joseph Hogan, Riley Elizabeth Hogan and Alexandra (“Lexi”) Mae van der Woude. He is also survived by son in law Mathew van der Woude and Brian Hogan and his daughter-in laws Gaylene Schilb Laimbeer and Alice Cutting Laimbeer.
Frank requested that all memorial donations go to Little Fork Church. To honor Frank's life and his love of God and Music, the family has pledged to replace the failing organ with a pipe organ at Little Forks Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request that people donate to "Laimbeer Organ Fund", If by mail: Little Fork Church, P.O. Box 367, Rixeyville, VA 22737 or at https://littleforkchurch.breezechms.com/give/online?fund_id=1652146
The funeral service and burial will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at Little Fork Church, 6461 Oak Shade Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737. After the service, guests are invited to the home of Rick and Alice at 501 Richmond Road, Castleton, VA. for a celebration of Frank’s life.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.