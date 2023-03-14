Frances Weeks Birge

Born in Mountain Lake Park, Maryland, on April 21, 1927, Frances (Fran) Louise Weeks grew up in the hills of Garrett County with her two older brothers and parents Bessie and Graham. After the death of her father, Fran moved to Roanoke, Virginia to live with her brother’s sister Elizabeth and husband, Pete Miller. Fran attended James Madison University before becoming an elementary teacher. She loved teaching children in Arlington County. She and roommate Mary Happy enjoyed many memories of being young, single women with a blue convertible! In 1948, Fran met her future husband Warren Birge Jr. They married on August 19, 1950. The couple lived in Charlottesville while Warren attended the University of Virginia. Three boys were born completing their family. Over the years, the boys graduated high school then were off to university. The oldest, Warren III (Ry) attended the University of Colorado Bolder, eventually moving to Houston. John attended East Carolina University, remained in Virginia to make his home but recently moved to Maryland. David built a successful contracting business, making his home in California. Fran’s family owned the Cuppett and Weeks Nursing Home in Maryland started by her mother Bessie. Fran completed training as a CSWA and began working with her family in the 70’s. Many harrowing stories have been told about Fran’s drive from McLean, Virginia to the snowy hills of Maryland. Her handle was “Free Spirit” (remember CB radios?) and she made many friends among the truckers that would look out for her. Fran made this drive for decades, finally retiring in the late nineties. In 2019, Fran moved to Richmond, Texas to be closer to her family there.
Surviving family includes Sister Carolyn Meyers, Sons and Daughter in Law, David, John, Warren Birge and Deborah Birge, Grand Daughter Jessica and husband Darron Green, Grand Son Nathan and wife Diedre Birge, Grand Daughter Steffenie Birge, Great Grandchildren Landon Green, Aubrey Green, Riley Birge and Colt Birge
Services will be held at Money and King, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180. Guests are welcome to arrive as early as 10:00am, Services will be held at 11:00am with burial at Ivy Hill Cemetery Alexandria Virginia at 12:30pm.
