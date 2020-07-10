Frances Wallace Gordon, 94, of Warrenton passed away peacefully from natural causes on July 9, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 13, 1925 in Bath, North Carolina to the late James Edgar Wallace and Willie Belle Winfield Wallace.
She is predeceased by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Selby, and a daughter, Melanie Gordon. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Burch and husband, Timothy, nieces, Cori Selby Fritz, Yvonne Selby Waters, nephews, Howard Selby and Wallace Selby.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.