Frances Mae Cole, age 78, a resident of Marshall, Virginia passed away on September 4, 2019 at her home. She was a hardworking woman and had a business in fence painting in Fauquier County and neighboring counties. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Garfield Elliott Sr and Mollie Mae Wharton Elliott, three brothers, Johnny Elliott, Jr., Charlie Elliott, William (Louie) Elliott, and daughter, Melissa Ann Cole. Frances is survived by three children, a son, William Harvey Cole of Opal, VA, two daughters, Terra Marie Cole and fiancé Jeff Hall of Marshall, VA and Brandy Lynn Berry and husband James of Culpeper, VA, one sister, Elaine Hitt of Remington, VA, three brothers, Frank “Woody” Elliott and wife Joyce of Stanley, VA, Mike Elliott and wife Debbie of Remington, VA and Carl Elliott and wife Donna of Castleton, VA; a sister-in-law, Barb Elliott of Amissville, VA. She has seven grandchildren Jonathan Franzell, Vanessa Franzell, David Franzell, Petty Officer 3rd Class Katie Berry, Elizabeth Kennedy, Dustin Berry and Hudson Berry. She has two great-grandchildren Maya Richards and Jamar Richards. Numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home Warrenton, VA and a Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00pm at Moser Funeral Home with Interment at Old Leeds Cemetery, Markham, VA following the service. Reception to follow at her home. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences at moserfuneralhome.com
