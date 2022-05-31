Frances Eleanor Hensley, 86, of Catlett, VA, peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on May 27, 2022.
Frances was born May 7, 1936, in Charlottesville, VA to the late Gertrude Frances Hunt. She has joined her mother, her husband Elijah Lee Hensley, her son Jerry Lee Hensley, and her granddaughter Crystal Gayle Hensley in their Heavenly home. What a glorious reunion that must have been!
Frances was a very well-loved wife, mom, aunt, granny, and adopted mom to so many. Throughout the years she was heavily involved and supported her husband in his home building business, all while raising their family. She was fiercely devoted to her family and friends. After her husbands passing ten years ago, Frances volunteered to read with children at H.M. Pearson Elementary School in Catlett. This brought so much joy into her life. Frances was a member of Family Worship Center in Bealeton for the past 21 years.
Survivors include her daughters - Norma Jean King (Richard) of Belleview, Florida, Patricia Ann Leister of Bealeton, and Darlene Allison of Catlett; Grandchildren – Ricky and Robert King, Chris Hensley (Rachel), Christina Harding (DJ), Angela Hensley, and Kimberly Smizer (Zac); Great Grandchildren – Chase, Travis, Nolan, and Shaun Hensley, Alyssa and Ethan Harding, Sammy and Shane Hensley, Grayson Smizer; and several other family members and close friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 12:30pm at Moser Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Catlett Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 280, Catlett, Virginia 20119.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.