Frances Eileen Rhodes, age 79, of Berkeley Springs, WV formerly of Manassas, VA died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home.
Born September 5, 1940 in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late Ashby Nelson USN and Dorothy Mildred Poole Butler.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Wayne Rhodes, one daughter, Cynthia Lynn Rhodes of Gaithersburg, MD, two sons, Bryan Keith Rhodes of Boston, VA and Duane Michael Rhodes of Warrenton, VA, one sister, Linda Jean Robinson of Sterling, VA and one brother Wayne Ashby Butler of Point Venture, TX, six grandchildren, Matthew Hamilton Rhodes of Jacksonville, NC, Erica Jean Rhodes of Falls Church, VA, Kellen Elizabeth Rhodes of Manassas, VA, Selena Alexandra Michelle Rhodes of Jacksonville, NC, Jarod Alden Horner of Gaithersburg, MD and Mason Thomas Rhodes of Manassas, VA.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant son Anthony James Rhodes and two grandchildren, Conner Michael Rhodes and t Lauren Ashly Rhodes.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2-4.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements by Hunter-Anderson Funeral Home, 36 South Green Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
