Frances Dyke Fincham

Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.