Frances Dyke Fincham, 87 of New Baltimore, VA passed away on January 14, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital. She was born on September 9, 1932 in Winchester, VA to Herman Johnson Dyke and Dorothy Virginia Wisecarver Dyke.
Frances spent the majority of her life as a homemaker as well as a loving caregiver and babysitter for many children.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her first husband Almond Chandler Smedley, three brothers, Herman Ashby Dyke, Harold Edward Dyke and Daniel Franklin Dyke and her sister Mary Brookie Dyke.
Frances is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Charles Ray Fincham of New Baltimore, VA, daughters Tamela Smedley of Midland, VA and Donna Rosamond (Todd) of New Baltimore, VA, siblings Robert Carlton Dyke of Stephenson, VA, Hilda Marie Gibson of Lake Mary, FL, Janice Patricia Vorous of Berryville, VA and Shirley Maxine Morgan of Winchester, VA. Frances is also survived by her grandchildren Nicole McCarroll (Ian), Crystal Somers, Alison Weaver (David), Joshua Somers, Victoria Cook (Chris) and Kevin Rosamond, as well as nine great grandchildren.
The family will accept visitors on Monday, January 20th, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 11 am, at Warrenton United Methodist church, 341 Church Street, Warrenton, VA 20186 followed by a reception at the church. Interment at Culpeper National cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and/or Warrenton United Methodist church.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
