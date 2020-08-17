Frances Anne Shaffer, age 69, of Culpeper, VA passed peacefully on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. She was born in Atoka, Virginia on March 16th, 1951, daughter of the late, George & Frances Embrey.
She worked as a Cafeteria Manager at Tyler Elementary School in Haymarket, VA for over 30 years. She also worked part time at Battlefield Baptist Church for the last 7 years where she was a faithful member for over 30 years.
Frances is survived by her two children, Tracy L. Pearson & her husband, Chris of Culpeper, VA and Fred ‘Chip’ Shaffer, III of Remington, VA; five siblings, Bobby Embrey & his wife Belva of Strasburg, VA, Toby Embrey & his wife, Karen of Marshall, VA, Cindy Arbogast & her husband, Kenny of The Plains, VA, and Debbie & Johnnie Embrey, both of Warrenton; and two grandchildren, Mikayla & Caleb Pearson.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Fred Shaffer, Jr., and a brother, Rocky Embrey.
The family will accept visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at Battlefield Baptist church, 4361 Lee Hwy., Warrenton, VA 20187, at 11 am on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020. Interment at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Jeffersonton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Battlefield Baptist church. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
