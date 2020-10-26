Fernando Castano-Arana, age 56, a resident of The Plains, VA passed away on October 11, 2020 at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, VA. He will be missed terribly by his family and community. He worked for many years at Whitewood Farm in The Plains, VA. He leaves behind a loving wife, Maria "Lilia" Castano; a son, Fernando Castano-Casillas of Eureka, CA and a daughter, Gabriela Castano-Castillas of Philadelphia, PA. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3:00pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 271 Winchester St. and John Mann E. St (Behind the church in Mercy Hall) Warrenton, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.