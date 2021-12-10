Felix J. Nissley, 35 of Catlett Virginia died suddenly at his home on Tuesday December 7, 2021.
Felix is survived by his parents; John D. and Susanna J. Nissley; three sisters, Bertha O’Neill (David) of Catlett, Beulah J. Nissley of Oklahoma and Hannah Nissley of Catlett; eight brothers, Elam J. Nissley (Nina) of Catlett, Daniel Ray Nissley (Misty) of New Mexico, Luke J. Nissley of Catlett, Aaron J. Nissley of Catlett, Caleb J. Nissley of Catlett, Moses J. Nissley (Anita) of New Mexico, Mark S. Nissley (Sherita) of Pennsylvania and Zebulon J. Nissley of Catlett.
Funeral arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, Virginia.
