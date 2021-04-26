Fannie Lue Wanser, 91, of Delaplane, VA, passed April 20, 2021. She was born on September 16, 1929.
Fannie was a retired educator with the Fauquier County Public Schools where she taught for 39 years. She was also a member of Beulah Baptist Church, Markham, VA.
Fannie is survived by her husband, Rev. Gillison Wanser of Delaplane, VA; two daughters: Carolyn Woodson of Woodbridge, VA, Cheryl Meekins of Stafford, VA; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 12 PM, at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, Virginia, 20187.
Rev. Douglas Gore officiated and Rev. Duane Fields will delivered the eulogy.
Interment was in Mt. Morris Community Cemetery, Hume, VA.
